Fast Company used to send an obscene Apple News push notification

It’s been a little while since we had a high-profile media feed hijacking, but tonight someone sent an Apple News notification from Fast Company containing a racial slur and invitation for a particular sexual act. They also posted similar content to the outlet’s website, indicating its CMS or an account on it has been compromised.

Apple and Fast Company haven’t commented on the incident yet, and it’s unclear exactly how many people received the blast, but a look around social media reveals it went out widely — The Hamden Journal staffers who don’t subscribe to Fast Company say it popped up on their phones as well.