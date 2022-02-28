Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer braces for wizard war

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest entry in the Harry Potter prequel series, has a new trailer that’s full of villains and magic. The latest preview of the movie was released on Thursday and includes a closer look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Aurelius Dumbledore, and of course Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on April 15.

Unlike the teaser trailer, this one has a little bit more information on Grindelwald’s plot and how he plans to use Dumbledore’s brother (perhaps a secret brother???) to lure in his old companion. As for who could possibly stop this nefarious plot, it will be up to Dumbledore himself, Newt, his friend Jacob (Dan Fogler), Professor Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), and Newt’s brother Theseus (Callum Turner). Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterson), who helped Newt in the previous two movies, still doesn’t make an appearance in this trailer after being absent from the first trailer as well.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third movie in the planned five-movie Fantastic Beasts series. The movie is directed by David Yates, who directed both previous movies along with the last four Harry Potter movies. Secrets of Dumbledore is also written by J.K. Rowling, despite the fact that Warner Bros. minimizes the author’s association in the trailer.