Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every new movie you watch at home

It’s the first full week of February, and there are a ton of intriguing movies out on streaming this week.

The Tamil heist thriller Thunivu is at the top of our list, and it’s one of three new Netflix releases this week (including a rom-com with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon). There are also two Oscar-nominated movies new to HBO Max, two very interesting new releases on Shudder, the VOD debuts of two of the most highly acclaimed movies of 2022, and much more.

Let’s get into it!

New on Netflix

Your Place or Mine

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Genre: Rom-com

Run time: 1h 49m

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Steve Zahn

This rom-com is about two friends who have very different lifestyles and swap houses and lives for a week. It is the directorial debut of The Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who was also the co-creator and showrunner of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (with star Rachel Bloom, who is also in Your Place or Mine.)

Thunivu

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Zee Studios

Genre: Crime thriller

Run time: 2h 26m

Director: H. Vinoth

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani

If you’re wondering, “What will the person writing this [ed. note: Pete] be watching this weekend?” you have found your answer. I have heard good things about this Tamil-language heist movie about a mastermind criminal and his Robin Hood style of thieves who take from the rich, and I am extremely excited to finally watch it now that it’s on Netflix.

10 Days of a Good Man

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Run time: 2h 4m

Director: Uluç Bayraktar

Cast: Nejat Isler, Ilayda Alisan, Ilayda Akdogan

In this first movie in a Turkish trilogy, a former lawyer takes on a dangerous missing-person case in his new life as a private investigator.

New on Hulu

Piggy

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Magnet Releasing

Genre: Horror/thriller

Run time: 1h 30m

Director: Carlota Pereda

Cast: Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi

Sara (Laura Galán), an overweight teen who works behind the counter of a butcher shop, is bullied by a clique of local girls. When a mysterious man happens upon her tormentors and murders them on her behalf, she finds herself drawn into a life as an accomplice and apprentice to a serial killer.

New on HBO Max

All That Breathes

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Image: HBO Documentary Films

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 37m

Director: Shaunak Sen

Cast: Salik Rehman, Mohammad Saud, Nadeem Shehzad

One of two Oscar-nominated 2022 documentaries on HBO Max, All That Breathes follows a pair of brothers who run a bird hospital and rescue thousands of injured black kites, a species at risk because of air pollution in New Delhi, among other factors.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Image: Warner Bros.

Genre: Surreal black comedy

Run time: 1h 19m

Directors: Matt Maiellaro, Dave Willis

Cast: Dana Snyder, Carey Means, Dave Willis

The Aqua Teen gang is back in this sequel to Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. In the movie, the gang reunites to take on a gigantic company called Amazin, run by a guy named Neil (Peter Serafinowicz).

Empire of Light

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Image: Searchlight Pictures

Genre: Romantic drama

Run time: 1h 55m

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth

Sam Mendes’ (1917, Skyfall) latest was nominated for an Oscar for Roger Deakins’ cinematography, and it’s a “love letter to cinema” type starring Olivia Colman as a manager of a movie theater.

New on Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Image: Scott Patrick Green/Prime Video

Genre: Romantic drama

Run time: 1h 46m

Director: Dave Franco

Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons

Dave Franco’s second directorial effort after the 2020 horror movie The Rental, this one is a romantic comedy following a TV producer (Alison Brie) who returns home after a hiccup in her work life and reconnects with an old flame.

New on Shudder

Huesera: The Bone Woman

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Image: Disruptiva Films

Genre: Horror drama

Run time: 1h 33m

Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

Cast: Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Samantha Castillo

Director Michelle Garza Cervera’s feature debut is a horror movie about a woman who has dreamed of being a mother, only to suspect something is off once she is finally pregnant. A big presence on the 2022 festival circuit, Garza Cervera won Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Huesera won the Audience Award at the Morelia International Film Festival.

Attachment

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Photo: Soeren Kirkegaard/AMC Networks

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 45m

Director: Gabriel Bier Gislason

Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl

A modern tale of the dybbuk, a possessing spirit of Jewish folklore, Attachment adds a rom-com flair to this intriguing genre mashup.

New on Starz

Fall

Where to watch: Available to watch on Starz

Image: Lionsgate

Genre: Thriller

Run time: 1h 47m

Director: Scott Mann

Cast: Virginia Gardner, Grace Fulton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

This tightly crafted thriller follows two thrill-seeking friends who climb to the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower and get stuck!

New on VOD

Corsage

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Film AG Produktion

Genre: Historical drama

Run time: 1h 54m

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Colin Morgan, Florian Teichtmeister

Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) stars as Empress Elisabeth of Austria as she approaches her 40th birthday in this alternate history tale that has received rave reviews. Krieps was a co-winner at Cannes under the category Un Certain Regard – Best Performance, and director Marie Kreutzer was also nominated at Cannes. Corsage also won Best Film at the London Film Festival, among a bevy of other wins and nominations on the festival circuit.

Saint Omer

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Srab Films

Genre: Legal drama

Run time: 2h 2m

Director: Alice Diop

Cast: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville

Another highly acclaimed 2022 movie that has flown a little under the radar, Saint Omer was a mainstay near the top of many of my favorite critics’ year-end lists. A celebrated documentarian, this is Diop’s first narrative feature, following a writer who attends the trial of a woman accused of murdering her child. The movie is partly based on a real court case, which Diop attended and became fascinated by.

Skinamarink

Where to watch: Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu (also available on Shudder and AMC+)

Image: Shudder

Genre: Experimental horror

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Kyle Edward Ball

Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul

Director Kyle Edward Ball’s debut experimental horror feature (which is also streaming on Shudder) follows two young siblings who wake up in the middle of the night to find their parents missing and all the windows and doors to their house having disappeared. That’s not all, though: Something else is inside the house… and it wants them to come upstairs.

From our review:

The ambiguity of the film’s terror, which depends much more on sensation than explicitly scary figures or monsters, grabbed some viewers by the throats. Fans say it’s innovative in the way Ball creates a sense of dread from minimalist elements. Non-fans say it’s slow, trudging, and lacking in scares. All of which brings back The Blair Witch Project, which was similarly criticized as “boring” and “not scary” by viewers who bought into the advance hype around the film, then found it wasn’t what they expected from a horror movie.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing

Genre: Musical drama

Run time: 2h 24m

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders

This musical biopic follows the story of Whitney Houston’s rise to fame in the 1980s as one of her generation’s most talented singers. The film covers her discovery by record executive Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), her relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and her rise to superstardom before her sudden death.