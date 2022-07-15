Fall Guys players report accidental cosmetic purchases en masse

Some Fall Guys players say they’re getting hit with numerous unintended purchases while browsing the free-to-play battle royale game’s shop, and that Mediatonic won’t refund those purchases.

Reddit user hold_my_cocoa has created a massive thread on the Fall Guys subreddit, collecting a list of players who’ve lost Show Bucks (the in-game premium currency) or had accidental purchases in the game’s cosmetic store.

According to player accounts, Fall Guys players have run into issues where, while previewing a cosmetic item, the game will automatically purchase it. Ordinarily this would just be a minor convenience, but Mediatonic apparently has a no-refunds policy, and players who say they’ve contacted customer support for refunds have been rebuffed.

The Reddit post contains a long list of players who’ve alleged issues with Fall Guys’ in-game shop, and the thread goes on to offer a wide variety of warnings. Allegedly, there are situations where the game skips over the “confirm purchase” prompt, including returning to the game after alt-tabbing out. Some players have even reported that their Show Bucks have disappeared after playing the Nintendo Switch version of the game. The thread has links to other Reddit posts where players expand on these complaints, many of which offer video evidence.

