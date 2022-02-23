Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder trailer shows live-action sequel series

Timmy Turner and his Fairy Godparents are back in a new live-action sequel series. The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will follow Cosmo and Wanda as they take on the role of godparents for Timmy’s cousin. The first trailer already includes plenty of callbacks to the original animated series. The series is set to premiere on Paramount Plus, starting on March 31.

The trailer gives us our first look at the now much older Timmy Turner (Caleb Pierce), who seems to be visiting his uncle and saying hello to his cousin Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall). Timmy quickly reveals Cosmo and Wanda to his cousin and turns them over to Viv to care for her and her new stepbrother (Tyler Wladis). The fairies appear, reference the original theme song, and immediately help the kids create some magic-related mayhem.

This isn’t the first time Cosmo, Wanda, and Timmy have made their way to live-action. During the run of the original show, there were three live-action movies that starred Drake Bell as Timmy and brought the fairies to the real world as strange CGI creations. Thankfully, the new series brings in the fairies in a style that looks a little closer to the original cartoon, but it still won’t quite be what ’90s kids remember. It also seems like those older movies probably aren’t canon for the series, in case that was a concern.

Along with the live-action cast, Fairly Odder will also bring back voice actors Daran Norris as Cosmo, and Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda, both from the original series.