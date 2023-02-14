Facebook is going to explain more about how machine learning decides the ads you see

Information summarized into topics about how your activity both on and off our technologies — such as liking a post on a friend’s Facebook page or interacting with your favorite sports website — may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see.

New examples and illustrations explaining how our machine learning models connect various topics to show you relevant ads.

More ways to find our ads controls. You will now be able to access Ads Preferences from additional pages in the “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool.