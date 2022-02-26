Facebook blocks Russian state media from advertising on the platform

Facebook is blocking state-run Russian media outlets from advertising and monetizing content on the platform amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine (via Reuters).

1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022

“We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy announced on Twitter. “These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.” He also noted that Facebook will continue to add labels to “additional Russian state media,” an initiative the platform started for all state-controlled media outlets in 2020.

Facebook has since established a Special Operations Center to help the network monitor and respond to the developing conflict. It also rolled out a “one-click tool” in Ukraine that lets users lock their profiles, preventing anyone but friends from viewing their posts, photos, and Stories — Facebook launched the same feature during the crisis in Afghanistan last August.

Russia already partially blocked access to Facebook in the country, with the Russian government claiming the platform “restricted” four accounts associated with Russian media outlets. The country’s tech and communications regulator ordered the social network to stop fact-checking and labeling content from state-owned media, but Facebook refused to comply.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform,” Gleicher added.