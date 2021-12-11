Facebook and Instagram roll out personalized ‘Year in Review’ features

Meta (previously known as Facebook) has launched its ‘Year in Review’ feature for Instagram and Facebook, allowing users to share their highlights from the past year. Users can also share their personalized ‘Year Together’ cards that will highlight their friends, places and people that featured on their accounts in 2021. This feature is available globally till 30th December.

Instagram users can now share custom ‘Playback’ time capsules as well. This will allow them to choose 10 stories from their archive to share with followers given that they have posted more than three stories and have the archive button turned on. Instagram also makes suggestions for such stories that can be posted. Previously, users made their own versions of this feature where they posted the top 9 photos posted by them on their grid.

Getting on the Spotify Wrapped bandwagon, many other social media websites have used the technique to create user data-fueled memory charts. Snapchat has added its own spin to the ‘End of Year’ story, while Reddit has used the platform to chart out users’ behavior over the last year.

Instagram will make its feature available for the next few weeks. Both Instagram and Facebook have made the content customizable and sharable, giving in to the New Year nostalgia.