‘F1 Manager 2022’ heads to consoles and PC on August 30th

For the first time in , F1 fans will soon have a new manager-style game to play. On Tuesday, Formula 1 announced it would release the highly anticipated F1 Manager 2022 on August 30th. The organization also shared a new gameplay trailer showcasing various aspects of the upcoming title.

Created by Frontier Developments, a studio best known for its work on the , F1 Manager 2022 puts you in the shoes of a team principal. Instead of driving a single Formula 1 car, you’ll need to oversee an entire team. Naturally, that means not only picking all the components for your vehicles but also recruiting the drivers who will pilot them to victory. With Formula 1 involved, the game models all 22 Grand Prix circuits and includes real-world drivers from the F1, F2 and F3 segments. What’s more, Sky Sports host David Croft and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok recorded commentary and analysis for the game.

F1 Manager 2022 is available to preorder today on PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-ordering F1 Manager 2022 will get early access to the game on August 25th.