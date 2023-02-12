Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton star in The Flash trailer

The Flash showed off its expansive cast of superheroes in the latest trailer for the long-delayed superhero blockbuster. Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, in an adaptation of the multiverse-hopping DC Comic Flashpoint.

In addition to Miller, the film will star Kiersey Clemons as long-time Flash love interest Iris West (reprising her role from Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, and, Michael Shannon and Antje Traue, reprising their roles as Kryptonian criminals Zod and Faora from 2013’s Man of Steel.

Also, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are reprising their roles as Batman. That’s right: two Batmans.

The new trailer features both actors, with Affleck’s Bruce Wayne offering Barry ominous warnings about meddling with time travel and alternate universes — and with Michael Keaton in the Batman suit for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns.

We got our first look at The Flash movie in 2021, and a second in 2022, but third time’s the charm, as Warner Bros. swears up and down that the Snyderverse flick will finally hit theaters on June 16.