Exploding Kittens on Netflix: Show and game coming in 2023

Exploding Kittens is coming to Netflix — as both a TV show and a game.

The upcoming television will be an adult animated comedy, where God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the form of chonky house cats. The show will hit Netflix in 2023 and features the voice talents of Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke).

Meanwhile, the upcoming Exploding Kittens mobile game will launch on the Netflix Games app in May. It’ll basically be a mobile version of the card game, with two new cards exclusive to the Netflix version: Radar, which reveals the location of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the deck. There are plans to integrate elements of the animated show into the game.

The Netflix Games mobile app is not to be confused with the streaming service’s on-platform interactive specials. The app is free to play for all Netflix subscribers, and includes games like Stranger Things: 1984 and Shooting Hoops.

Exploding Kittens is currently available as a physical card game, as well as a mobile game on iOS and Android and a game on Nintendo Switch.