Six Dr. Dre tracks that made their first appearance in GTA Online’s The Contract update from last year are now available on music streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify, Rockstar Games has announced. As well as Dre himself, the tracks include appearances from guest artists like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Nipsey Hussle, and Ty Dolla $ign.

GTA is part of a growing list of games that have debuted new music. Guns n’ Roses premiered the song “Shackler’s Revenge” in Rock Band 2 in 2008, and Weezer included four unreleased songs from its Black Album in a custom map in Fortnite in 2019. But Dre’s collaboration with GTA Online was a little more interesting. The rapper actually appeared in the game itself, and a key storyline involved recovering a stolen phone with the new music on it.

Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online. Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.https://t.co/2D0Z7wcRZv pic.twitter.com/LEDOXDtTcX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2021

Although the music integration sounds cool, reviews of the update itself were a little more mixed. “While GTA Online is set in the present,” Kotaku wrote, “It’s still very much an aging game with some very frustrating problems that befit its near decade-old status.” Hopefully the imminent arrival of the game on current-gen consoles next month will help freshen up the experience.