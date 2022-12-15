Ex-Twitter employee receives over three years in prison for spying for Saudi Arabia

Former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia, Reuters and NBC News report. Ahmad Abouammo was employed by Twitter between 2013 and 2015, during which time he used his position as a media partnerships manager for the Middle East and North Africa to access personal information of users critical of the Saudi government and pass it to Saudi officials.

Reuters notes that Abouammo received a $42,000 watch as a gift from a Saudi official, as well as two $100,000 wire transfers. In exchange he looked up information on two Twitter users, including phone numbers and birth dates. After leaving the company in 2015 Abouammo continued to attempt to influence Twitter to verify Saudi accounts or remove posts highlighted by the Saudi government, according to testimony from an FBI agent.

Abouammo received hundreds of thousands of dollars in wire transfers

Abouammo was convicted in August this year for charges including acting as an agent of a foreign government, as well as fraud, money laundering, and falsification of records. He was first charged in 2019 alongside another Twitter employee who was accused of accessing thousands of Twitter accounts for the Saudi government. The second employee, Ali Alzabarah, left the US before being charged.

The case highlights the extremely sensitive information Twitter holds, given the numerous high profile politicians, celebrities, and businesspeople that use its service on a daily basis.