Evo 2002: Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet re-release announced

Capcom’s beloved crossover fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is getting a new re-release, in arcade cabinet form, thanks to retro arcade specialists Arcade1Up. The arcade cabinet will also include seven other Capcom fighting games based on Marvel Comics characters.

Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 8, the company announced at Evo 2022 on Friday, and is expected to ship sometime this fall. The machine features a 17-inch monitor and Wi-Fi connectivity for online multiplayer. In addition to MvC 2, the cabinet will also include the original Marvel vs. Capcom (previously released as part of Arcade1Up’s retro cabinet lineup), Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Children of the Atom, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems.

Here’s a closer look at the cabinet:

Image: Arcade1Up/Capcom

Arcade1Up did not specify a price, but the company’s previous two-player fighting game cabinets typically cost either $449.99 or $499.99.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 was originally released in arcades in 2000, and later ported to Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox. The game, which features a staggering 56 characters plucked from Marvel Comics and Capcom lore, was a staple of the fighting game scene and played competitively at the annual Evo Championship Series annually through 2009. Capcom released a sequel, Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds, in 2011.