Evil Wesley Crusher revealed as Star Trek Online’s Terran Emperor

Star Trek: The Next Generation’s infamous ensign Wesley Crusher returns to the Star Trek universe (again) in evil, Mirror Universe-form next week via Star Trek Online, the franchise’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Wil Wheaton will once again reprise his role, but this time as Emperor Wesley Crusher, the leader of the Mirror Universe Terran empire in Cryptic Studios’ game.

The Terran emperor’s identity has been something of a mystery for Star Trek Online players, though some have accurately guessed his identity based on existing mission clues in the MMO. Emperor Wesley Crusher seemingly retains the “godlike powers” of the Prime Star Trek universe’s Wesley, which were granted to him by The Traveler in the seventh season of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

According to a news release from Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios, the Terran emperor is attempting to assume control of The Other — the Mirror Universe version of V’ger from Star Trek: The Motion Picture — to utilize its tremendous power. Star Trek Online players will team up with former enemy-turned-ally Admiral Leeta and try to stop the Terran emperor’s plans in an episode titled “Eye of the Storm.” Those events will play out in Star Trek Online: Ascension, the next chapter in the Mirror Universe story arc for the free-to-play MMO.

Wesley Crusher was a prominent fixture in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but his story came to an apparent conclusion during the final season of that show. After attending Starfleet Academy, the younger Crusher joined a group of time-and-space travelers known as, well, The Travelers. Wesley apparently rejoined Starfleet for a time, but later apparently rejoined The Travelers, with Wheaton returning to his iconic role in the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek Online: Ascension launches Sept. 13.