Evil Dead: The Game delayed to May

Evil Dead: The Game, the video game based on the cult-hit horror-comedy film series, has been delayed by three months. Originally set to launch in February, the game is now scheduled to be released on May 13 — Friday the 13th.

“This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right,” the developers said on the game’s official Twitter account. The announcement also mentioned that pre-order information and a new trailer will land in February.

Evil Dead: The Game is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game is being made by Saber Interactive (Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Online), Boss Team Games (Cobra Kai: Card Fighter), and Lionsgate Games (John Wick Hex).

Evil Dead: The Game adapts the movie series into a campy and gory 4v1 shooter. The developers teased the first look at Summer Game Fest in 2021. In it, one player takes on the role of the antagonist, Kandarian Demon, who is tasked with hunting everyone else down. The rest of the players in the meantime, loot, and craft while managing their fear levels — which can actually kill players. Once players collect the right items, they have the chance to kill Demon.

Evil Dead has gotten other video game spinoffs including two titles THQ released: the hack and slash game Evil Dead: Regeneration to PlayStation 2 in 2005 and Evil Dead: Hail to the King PlayStation in 2000. The new game isn’t the only revival of Evil Dead — a new film, Evil Dead Rise, is set to premiere in 2022 on HBO Max.