Every new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character and Easter egg

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has big boots to fill as a sequel to 2018’s game-changing feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s got to look just as good, if not better; excite just much, if not more; and introduce a slew of new Spider-themed heroes to rival the first movie’s already pretty wild lineup of Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker, and Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir.

So, who is stepping up to the bat — er, spider? Here are all the Across the Spider-Verse Spider-People we know about so far.

Spider-Man 2099

Image: Sony Animation

Real name: Miguel O’Hara
Voiced by: Oscar Isaac

This one’s a freebie: The Spider-Man of 2099 actually appeared in Into the Spider-Verse first! This Spider-Man, who appeared in Into’s credits sequence, is easily identifiable by his distinctive red and deep-blue suit. This is Miguel O’Hara, or, colloquially, “Spider-Man 2099.”

Marvel’s “2099” setting kicked off with a series of comics titles in the early ’90s, an imprint that aimed to present the real and true future of a high-tech, cyberpunk-y Marvel Comics universe — a Batman Beyond sort of idea years before the cartoon series would get there.

In comics, Miguel is a scientist whose corporate masters and research partners betrayed him, and, long story short, he wound up with 50% spider DNA and became his era’s Spider-Man, adventuring with the help of his is assistant, an AI program called Lyla, also featured in the credits scene. In Spider-Verse, he seemed to already have discovered the multiverse, and is about to use a universe-hopping watch of Lyla’s invention to travel it purposefully.

Spider-Woman

Real name: Jessica Drew
Voiced by: Issa Rae

In Marvel Comics, Jessica Drew may share half of Spider-Man’s name and some of his powers, but that’s about it. She wasn’t bitten by a radioactive spider, she’s not related to Peter Parker, and she doesn’t even swing on a web. She can fly!

Like She-Hulk, Jessica is a character who was created because Stan Lee — after clashes with DC Comics over the name of Marvel’s Wonder Man being too close to Wonder Woman, and DC’s Power Girl being too close to Marvel’s Power Man — was worried that someone would swoop in and create a distaff version of one of Marvel’s big hits, without Marvel seeing a dime.

Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk swings across the city, his Spider-Man costume accessorized with yellow sneakers, a sleeveless denim jacket, mohawk spikes, and an electric guitar on his back, in Spider-Punk #1 (2022).

Image: Cody Ziglar, Justin Mason/Marvel Comics

Real name: Hobart “Hobie” Brown
Voiced by: Daniel Kaluuya

Created for the first Spider-Verse event in Marvel Comics, Hobie Brown is Spider-Man by way of classic British punk culture. A homeless teenager empowered by radioactive waste — illegally dumped by Norman Osborn’s company — he lead the oppressed of New York City against the privatized police, killed Osborn with a smash of his electric guitar, and lived happily ever after until the next Spider-Verse event and, of course, his own miniseries.

Supaidāman

Miles Morales comes upon Takuya Yamashiro, eating dinner in his traditional Japanese home. Miles is drawn in his usual brightly colored costume, while Takuya and his surroundings are done in a monochrome manga style. From Spider-Verse #1 (2019).

Image: Jed MacKay, Sheldon Vella/Marvel Comics

Real name: Takuya Yamashiro
Voiced by: Unknown

Yeah, yeah, yeah, wow! Unless you’re a really big tokusatsu fan, you probably haven’t seen an episode of 1978’s Spider-Man TV series. But if you’ve been anywhere on the internet, you’re probably familiar with at least a few screenshots and gifs of the bizarre partnership between the Toei Company and Marvel Comics.

In the Spider-Man TV series, the wall crawler is Takuya Yamashiro, a motocross racer who uses various techniques that allow him to do things that are almost like the comic book version of Spider-Man. Like his Supaidā Buresuretto, which shoots his Supaidā Sutoringusu and Supaidā Netto, and stores his Supaidā Purotekutā suit when he’s not wearing it. He also has a flying car and a space ship that transforms into a 15-story-tall mech called Leopardon (or Reoparudon).

Phil Lord has confirmed that a design of Takuya Yamashiro has been created, though what that means for his appearance in the film is anyone’s guess. For example, Leopardon already had a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man India

Concept art for “Spider-Man India” aka Pavitr Prabhakar, who wears red and blue long sleeves with a mask that only covers his eyes

Image: Sony Pictures

Real name: Pavitr Prabhakar
Voiced by: Unknown

Producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord confirmed in a post-trailer chat that Pavitr Prabhakar, a young Indian boy granted the powers of a spider by an ancient yogi, and who later appeared in the Spider-verse run of comics, will appear in the movie sequel.

Bombastic Bag-Man

Image: Sony Pictures

Real name: Peter Parker
Voiced by: Unknown

First introduced in Amazing Spider-Man #258, “Bombastic Bag-Man” — the name applied to Peter Parker’s getaway outfit after separating from a symbiote in Reed Richards’ lab — might be the funniest damn thing Marvel has ever committed to paper. As you can see above, fans have been reviving this absurd costume as recently as the PS4 Spider-Man. Rightfully, he’s making his screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man

Image: Sony Pictures

Real names: Peter Parker and Miles Morales
Voiced by: Unknown

Teased in the original Into the Spider-Verse, Insomniac Games’ take on Spider-Man (and the other Spider-Man, Miles Morales) will appear in Across the Spider-Verse fully realized, based on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from the sequel’s tour through the Spider-Verse. (Nearby is another Spider-person who appears to be wearing a variant of the Anti-Ock Suit from Insomnaic’s PlayStation game.) Whether voice actors Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will voice those characters — or whether they’re just background cameos — is unknown.

The Amazing Spider-Monkey

amazing spider-monkey eats a banana with his mask up

Image: Reilly Brown, Chad Wayne Hardin/Marvel Comics

Real name: Peter Parker
Voiced by: Unknown

In 2009, the Marvel “monkey-verse” introduced the Amazing Spider-Monkey, who joins the Ape-vengers on an adventure that sends the primates to the Marvel zombie-verse. Things got weird, but the key thing is that there is a spider version of Peter Parker who hangs out with his pals like “Bruce Bananner.”

Iron Spider and ‘Undies Spider-Man’

Iron Spider walking with his coffee through the spinning multiverse in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Image: Sony Pictures

Real name: Peter Parker
Voiced by: Unknown

Technically the Iron Spider suit comes from Amazing Spider-Man #529 and has a bit more of a futuristic sheen. But this variant looks closer to the character’s look in Avengers: Infinity War, in which Tony Stark hooked Peter up with some sweet tech.

The Peter Parker who only wears a mask and Spider-Man-themed Underoos also shows up.

The second trailer for Into the Spider-Verse also includes dozens of other cameos, ranging from Spider-Man suit variants to alternate universe characters, including Marvel Mangaverse Spider-Man, Spider-Man Unlimited, Werewolf Spider-Man, and… is that… Italian Spider-Man? Couldn’t be.

[Ed. note: These are all the officially announced new Spider-Persons appearing in Across the Spider-Verse. But in this era of delayed blockbusters, unofficial leaks based on toy announcements can tell us more. If you’d like to go into Across the Spider-Verse only knowing about the characters that Sony has said are definitely in the movie, stop reading here! But if you’d like to know everything before putting your butt in a theater, read on!]

Scarlet Spider

Ben Reilly/The Scarlet Spider swings out of a high rise window, wearing his characteristic sleeveless spider hoodie over an all-red spider suit, as he taunts J.J. Jameson in Spider-Man #54 (1995).

Image: Howard Mackie, Tom Lyle/Marvel Comics

Real name: Ben Reilly
Voiced by: Unknown

Ben Reilly was the central character of the hugely successful and widely reviled Spider-Man arc known as The Clone Saga. To boil all Clone Saga drama down to its essence, Ben was introduced in the 1970s as a clone of Peter Parker, right down to having many of the same memories, before he was killed while fighting a bad guy. Or was he?

Two decades later, Marvel Editorial revealed that Ben was still alive, and — TWIST — he wasn’t a clone at all — he was the real Peter Parker. In a horrifying mixup, the Peter Parker who had been adventuring as Spider-Man all that time was revealed to be the actual clone. This caused much angst for both Spider-Mans, until — ANOTHER TWIST — just kidding Ben was really a clone and Peter really had been the original Peter the whole time.

Ben lives on in Marvel Comics as an even angstier, more existential Spider-Man than Peter Parker, and he appears to have a role to play in Across the Spider-Verse, judging by a leaked Hasbro toy release.

Cyborg Spider-Woman

A hulked out Spider-Man variant with a metal canon arm and plated shoulder armor stands next to his toy box

Photo: Hasbro

Real name: Unknown
Voiced by: Unknown

We know very little about Cyborg Spider-Woman, except that Hasbro has made a Spider-Verse tie-in toy of her. There is no Cyborg Spider-Woman in Marvel Comics. There is a Cyborg Spider-Man, but he’s only appeared in a handful of issues, and all we really know about him is that he’s a Spider-Man with cyborg parts.

It seems as though, if we want to know more about this mysterious, huge Spider-Person, we’ll simply have to wait for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.