Every new horror movie you can watch at home this Halloween

It’s almost Halloween and that means it’s time to start planning for your horror-movie marathon. Whether you’ve spent all month bingeing the scariest movies or are planning to make the 31st your one horror day of the year, there are always more great options to choose from.

And while going with a classic is always fun, 2022 has been an outstanding year for horror movies and there are plenty of excellent movies to catch up on. For your Halloween viewing pleasure, here are some of 2022’s many horror films, and the best place to stream them:

The Innocents

Image: IFC Midnight

Set in Norway in the middle of the summer, The Innocents follows a group of children who discover they have special powers, but away from the eyes of adults their games quickly turn dangerous as strange things start to happen around them.

The Innocents is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

Saloum

Image: Shudder

Three mercenaries on the run hide out in a small village that harbors a dark secret. This Senegalese thriller combines action, tension, and mythology all into one tight horror package with tons of style.

Saloum is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

X

Photo: Christopher Moss/A24

Halfway between Friday the 13th and Texas Chain Saw Massacre, X is set in 1979 and follows a cast and crew on a mission to make artsy low-budget pornography on a remote farm. But it turns out the land they’ve rented isn’t exactly safe, and the line between porn and slasher gets thinner than ever.

X is available to stream on Showtime, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

“The Viewing”

Photo: KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

While technically an installment of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, “The Viewing” is basically an hour-long movie, and a mind-melting hoot. Panos Cosmatos (ca) directs an original script about a group of notables — an author (Steve Agee), a psychic (Michael Therriault), an astrophysicist (Charlyne Yi), and a musician (Eric André) — who have all appeared on late-night television shows. They’re summoned one night by a mysterious billionaire (Peter Weller) who loves to drink fancy whisky and pontificate on his guests’ great desires. Then Cosmatos, known for lo-fi body-horror vibes, let’s things absolutely rip.

“The Viewing” is available to stream on Netflix.

Pearl

Photo: Christopher Moss/A24

A rare same-year horror sequel, Pearl is set decades before X but follows one of its characters when she was a young girl who dreamed of a starring role on the silver screen. Of course, based on the nature of this list, you can probably imagine what kind of murderous shenanigans happen along her ill-fated road to stardom.

Pearl is available for digital purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Mad God

Image: Tippett Studio

Mad God is a handcrafted stop-motion nightmare that follows a character known as The Assassin through a twisted world of horrifying creatures, monsters, and gore. The movie is the long-gestating passion project of legendary visual effects mastermind Phil Tippett, who’s worked on everything from Jurassic Park to Starship Troopers to Star Wars through his long career.

Mad God is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Barbarian

Image: 20th Century Studios

Tess shows up for what’s supposed to be a short and uncomplicated stay at an Airbnb only to discover that it’s double-booked with Keith, a way-too-charming-to-trust mystery man, already inside. It’s a classic horror setup and only the beginning of Barbarian’s half-dozen demented and wildly entertaining twists.

Barbarian is available to stream on HBO Max, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Deadstream

Image: Shudder

In this horror-comedy, a canceled YouTuber tries to win back his audience (and more importantly, his sponsors) by livestreaming a night inside a notoriously haunted house. Unfortunately, he’s too annoying for even the dead to stand.

Deadstream is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video.

Werewolf by Night

Photo: Marvel Studios

The closest Marvel has ever come to a full-on horror movie, Werewolf by Night follows a group of hunters who enter a competition to hunt a deadly beast and earn the power of the Bloodstone. It’s still definitely a Marvel property, but the moody black-and-white presentation helps make it perfect Halloween viewing.

Werewolf by Night is available to stream on Disney Plus.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Image: Utopia

A quietly creepy movie that takes place mostly over webcams and YouTube videos, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is a wonderful little movie for all the kids that grew up on creepypasta stories and internet urban legends.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is available to stream on HBO Max, for free with a library card on Hoopla, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Watcher

Image: IFC Midnight

A young woman and her husband move into a new apartment, but she begins to fear that her neighbor, who seems to watch her obsessively, may actually be a local serial killer.

Watcher is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Photo: Gwen Capistran/A24

What happens when a group of rich kids get together at someone’s parent’s mansion for a hurricane party? Turns out, murder. This dark comedy mixes slasher tropes, internet slang, and murder mystery into a delirious cocktail and a solid “bad party” movie.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is available for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

Speak No Evil

Image: Profile Pictures

A Danish family is invited to their Dutch friends’ house for a holiday, but their hosts slowly start making things stranger and stranger until the situation gets truly out of control.

Speak No Evil is available to stream on AMC Plus through Prime Video and Shudder, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Nope

Image: Universal Pictures

Nope is the latest movie from the great Jordan Peele, and is easily his biggest and most entertaining movie yet. Nope takes a Spielberg-style blockbuster look at extraterrestrial phenomena, and manages to tie it into the history of movies, too.

Nope is available for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu, and is coming to Peacock in November.

The Black Phone

Image: Universal Pictures

In the late 1970s a kidnapper named “The Grabber” prowls the streets of Denver, Colorado, and one day abducts a kid named Finney, whose friends try to rescue him.

The Black Phone is available to stream on Peacock, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Resurrection

Image: IFC Films

Resurrection is the story of Margaret, a long-divorced career woman, whose ex-husband shows up again out of the blue, causing her life to slowly unravel at the seams. Led by tremendous performances from Rebecca Hall as Margaret and Tim Roth as her ex, Resurrection is one of the strangest and creepiest movies of the year.

Resurrection is available to stream on Shudder, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

Crimes of the Future

Photo: Nikos Nikolopoulos/Neon

The latest horror story from the body-horror master himself, David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future takes place at a time when pain is the new pleasure and body modification can include the grafting on of new parts just for the thrill.

Crimes of the Future is available for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. It will be added to Hulu Oct. 31.

Orphan: First Kill

Photo: Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

One of the most fun movies of the year, horror or otherwise, Orphan: First Kill is a whip-smart movie that knows exactly what it’s doing and why it’s silly. The movie follows a young girl who poses as the missing child of a grieving rich family, but everyone involved has plenty of dark secrets to hide.

Orphan: First Kill is available to stream on Paramount Plus, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Men

Photo: Kevin Baker/A24

The most vaguely titled movie of the year, Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina) latest movie is about a woman who flees to the English countryside after a traumatic experience, only to find something far stranger when she arrives.

Men is available for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Hellraiser

Image: Spyglass Media Group/Hulu

A reboot of Clive Barker’s 1987 classic, this latest Hellraiser once again blurs the line between pain and pleasure and reintroduces us to the hellish world of the Cenobites.

Hellraiser is available to stream on Hulu.

V/H/S/99

Image: Shudder

An anthology series now on its fifth iteration, V/H/S/99 contains a series of shorts with directors ranging from Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) to the acclaimed musician Flying Lotus. As you might have guessed, each one is set in 1999 and shot through with the spirit of ’90s horror.

V/H/S/99 is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video.

Dark Glasses

Image: Getaway Films

Dark Glasses is a return to form for Italian giallo master Dario Argento. The film combines the visual flair and knack for style the director has had since the 1960s with a sense of humor and playfulness that’s rare in his work. The movie follows a woman who lost her sight and a young boy as they’re tracked by a mysterious serial killer.

Dark Glasses is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video.

Flux Gourmet

Image: IFC Midnight

Peter Strickland is one of horror cinema’s strangest characters, with movies that always tread the line between too silly to believe and still somehow deeply unnerving. His latest is no different, taking place in a culinary-oriented art institute that food-fights its way into pure chaos.

Flux Gourmet is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video, or for digital rental or purchase via Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

Who Invited Them

Image: Shudder

A rich couple throws a party in their new neighborhood, but one of the couples that shows up wasn’t invited and overstays their welcome until things get truly strange, putting their lives and marriage in danger.

Who Invited Them is available to stream on Shudder and AMC Plus through Prime Video.