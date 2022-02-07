Every new Amazon Prime Video movie and TV show arriving in February 2022

Amazon: It’s not just for ordering chapstick in bulk! It’s also home to Prime Video, which brings an absolute deluge of new shows and movies — along with old favorites — every month. Which may explain the recent price hike for the service.

In February, movies like (500) Days of Summer, Borat, and Robocop join the fold, original series like Reacher and Phat Tuesday make their debut, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Legend of Vox Machina get new episodes.

Available Feb. 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Available Feb. 2

Freakonomics (2010)

Available Feb. 4

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

From Amazon: Book of Love is about English writer Henry’s (Sam Claflin) failing novel that becomes a surprise hit in Mexico, thanks to his translator, Maria’s (Verónica Echegui), spicy interpretation. Together on a book tour, tempers flare as sparks begin to fly.

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

From Amazon: Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: they picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

In the words of Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King and more, Phat Tuesday tells the unbelievable story of how one man, Guy Torry, moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in 90’s Los Angeles turned into a breeding ground for today’s greatest comedians, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage.

Available Feb. 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

From Amazon: I Want You Back follows Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) as total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

HOMESTAY (2022)

From Amazon: HOMESTAY begins when Shiro (Kento Nagao) is informed by a mysterious caretaker that he is dead. Confused, he finds a teenager, Makoto Kobayashi, who also died at the same time, and borrows his body in an attempt to discover the truth behind Makoto’s death. But he only has 100 days to solve the mystery—otherwise his life will also come to a permanent end. In search of his life and soul, Shiro attends high school as Makoto, and as he gets involved with his childhood friend, Akira (Anna Yamada), and the senior he secretly admires, Mitsuki (Rikako Yagi), he gradually gets closer to learning the truth behind Makoto’s death.

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer (2021)

From Amazon: Filming her third comedy special in NY in front of a crowd from all Latin America, Sofia Niño de Rivera tells us about the time she went to jail, how much she misses her country when she travels abroad, how horrible it is to have kids and why she has two. Lo Volvería a Hacer leaves you with the urge to repeat all those things that you might regret.

Available Feb. 18

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

From Amazon: Lov3 follows Ana (Elen Clarice) and the twins Sofia (Bella Camero) and Beto (João Oliveira) as siblings who refuse to experience love in the same way as their parents. Ana is back with her ex-husband, Artur (Drayson Menezzes), without giving up on having relationships with whoever she wants. Sofia is sharing a house with a throuple that doesn’t recognize her as part of the relationship. Finally, Beto is a gay man who is attracted to straight guys who end up dumping him.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season

From Amazon: Jay Baruchel hosts the Canadian version of the international hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing. The six-part competition series pits 10 of the best comedic talents against each other in a showdown, where anything can happen. The 10 competitors are Caroline Rhea, Tom Green, Dave Foley, Jon Lajoie, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Debra DiGiovanni, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung, and K. Trevor Wilson.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season

From Amazon: It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

From Amazon: Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

Available Feb. 25

The Protégé (2021)