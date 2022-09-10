Every MCU and Star Wars trailer Disney released today

Disney held its semiannual D23 event this weekend, where it showed off a whole lot of trailers, teasers, and brief scenes from all the Disney stuff coming this year and next. Particular attention was paid to shows and films coming to Disney Plus, and new entries in its Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

A ticket and in-person attendance were required to see some of the coolest sneak previews, which means you’ll probably have to wait to get your first look at Ironheart, Indiana Jones, or Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. But the company still took the time to drop a few teasers and trailers for the rest of us.

Willow

The sequel to the 1988 film about a wizard who few believe in, yet who saves the world from an evil sorceress with the help of a baby, a sorceress turned goat, and swordsman, two brownies, and a princess, got a new trailer that shows more of the plot. Like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, this looks to be a very big epic fantasy. But unlike those shows, this one looks like it will have a sense of humor. Willow premieres on Disney Plus on November 30th.

Star Wars: Andor

The prequel to the truly excellent Rogue One finally got another trailer that has plenty of intrigue. It will be sure to set you up for all the angst and misery a show about doomed-to-die people is wont to do. Star Wars: Andor premieres Septmeber 21st.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

While Disney had plenty of live-action fare to show off, it also took the time to give us a trailer for its animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi. The show includes episodes focused on the training of Ahsoka and the rise (and maybe fall) of Count Dooku. All six episodes will start streaming on Disney Plus on October 26th.

The Mandalorian

Finally! After two years, we’re getting another season of The Mandalorian. This teaser trailer was light on plot but shows the Mandalorian reunited with his adopted son, Grogu, and plenty of action involving the other Mandalorians like Bo-Katan (played by Katee Sackhoff). The Mandalorian returns for season three in February 2023.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Secret Invasion. It’s a loose adaptation of the major Marvel comic book crossover that finds Earth invaded by shape-shifting aliens. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and is joined by returning characters Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Olivia Colman also pops up in the trailer. The six-part limited series is set to premiere in 2023.

And speaking of Don Cheadle, Disney finally announced that his character, Rhodey, is finally getting his own long-rumored Disney Plus series, Armor Wars.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel showed off a black and white trailer for its Werewolf by Night special, which stars Gael García Bernal as the lycanthropic protagonist, Jack Russell. The trailer also gives us our first — albeit brief — glimpse at Man-Thing. We don’t know too much about the premise of the special just yet, but it debuts on Disney Plus on October 7th, just in time for Halloween.

She-Hulk

Marvel debuted a new She-Hulk trailer yesterday showcasing what’s in store for the rest of the season, with Daredevil (who was also featured at the event teasing his Disney Plus return, Born Again) making a guest appearance at the very end. New episodes of She-Hulk stream on Disney Plus every Thursday.

Thunderbolts

Confirmed lineup for #Thunderbolts Florence Pugh — Yelena

Sebastian Stan — Bucky

David Harbour — Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell — US Agent

Hannah John-Kamen — Ghost

Olga Kurilenko — Taksmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Valentina pic.twitter.com/WUL4Rb5pCH — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2022

While not an official trailer, Marvel revealed the cast for 2024’s Thunderbolts. The film, which follows a squad of reformed supervillains, will star David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurilenko (Taskmaster), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Hannah John Karmen (Ghost), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes).

Fantastic Four

Marvel has given us the release date for the next Fantastic Four, and it’s set to premiere on November 8th, 2024. Details about the cast still remain nonexistent, although we do know that Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVision, will serve as the director of this movie following Jon Watts’ departure in April. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, said we’ll have to wait until next year’s D23 to find out more.