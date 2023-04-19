Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney stars in HBO biopic of Reality Winner

Euphoria and The White Lotus actor Sydney Sweeney returns to HBO next month with a new project, Reality, based on the true story of former U.S. intelligence contractor Reality Winner. Reality is based on writer-director Tina Satter’s play Is This a Room, and it uses dialogue directly from the transcript of Winner’s 2017 interrogation by FBI agents in her home, HBO noted alongside the teaser-trailer’s release.

HBO’s sneak peek at Reality captures the intensity of the exchange, as the 25-year-old Winner is questioned by agents over her role in leaking classified information about the Russian military’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election. Sweeney, a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, appears quite literally backed against the wall as FBI agents scour her home and push her to reveal the extent of the leak.

The real-life Reality Winner pleaded guilty to a single count of leaking classified information and was sentenced to serve five years in prison. She was released in 2021.

Joining Sweeney in Reality are Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis. Satter directed the HBO Films version of her project, which was co-written by James Paul Dallas.

Reality premieres on Max — the recently rebranded HBO Max — on May 29 at 10 p.m.