Eufy’s Dual video doorbell is $50 off and doesn’t require a monthly fee

It’s the first of October, which means it’s officially Spooky Season. And while I’m sure all of us are excited to put up our fearsome 12-foot skeletons, there’s nothing fun about the fear of having a package stolen off your porch. A video doorbell is a good way to keep a watchful eye over your front stoop.

The wired version of the Eufy Dual video doorbell is on sale at Amazon or direct from Eufy for $149.99 ($50 off). Amazon requires you to click the $50 on-page coupon, while Eufy has a coupon code of WSCP856PGC to use at checkout for the discounted price. The appeal of the Eufy is that it has two separate lenses, one for seeing who is at your door and one focused on the doorstep clearly showing any packages left there.

However, the real special feature of the Eufy Dual is that you don’t have to rely on a monthly subscription to use it. This wired model with an included chime has 8GB of local storage that fits up to 90 days of 2K video, and you can even use it with either Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart home systems. It’s nice to not be forced into a subscription or to get into bed with just one system, which is why the Dual was our pick for the best video doorbell without a subscription in our buying guide. Read our review of the battery-powered version.

Now, if you’re looking for a bargain when it comes to a video doorbell then it’s hard to beat Ring. The Amazon-owned company has models at all kinds of prices, including some very cheap ones. For example, right now you can get the standard wireless Ring Video Doorbell from 2020 for $69.99 ($30 off) from Amazon or Best Buy. It has table stakes features, like 1080p video and night vision, along with months-long battery life. Or, for even less you can get the wired-only Ring Doorbell of 2021 for just $39.99 ($25 off) directly from Ring.

Though you’re really getting into bed with Amazon for those low starting prices, as the more robust features like video history, person alerts, and helpful notifications are locked behind the paywall of a Ring Protect Plan. Also, you have to use smart devices like an Echo Show to best utilize a Ring. There’s also always a chance your footage may be shared with local law enforcement, which people may or may not be comfortable with.

The latest Echo Show 5 smart display is on sale for $34.99 ($50 off) at Target and Amazon. This matches the all-time low price we’d normally only see during a lightning deal on a Black Friday or Prime Day. While Amazon announced all kinds of new devices earlier this week, including a new Echo Dot, the Echo Show 5 of 2021 soldiers on. (Which feels appropriate, since the inexpensive and often-discounted device is fairly simple in operation.) It serves a user best as a bedside smart display for showing the weather and news first thing in the morning, acting as a very smart alarm clock with easy access to Alexa voice control for your smart home. Read our review.