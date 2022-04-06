ESPN will air tonight’s Nets and Knicks game with decade-spanning classic graphics

On November 1st, 1946, the Toronto Huskies and New York Knicks played what is now considered the . With the league celebrating its 75th birthday this season, ESPN hopes to take fans on a .

When the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks face off today at 7:30PM ET, ESPN2 will air an alternative presentation of the game that will feature graphics from past NBA broadcasts. Fans will get to see the 1960s on ABC, the 1970s and 1980s on CBS and the 1990s on NBC represented during the game, with the graphics changing between quarters.

The broadcast will also feature music from those eras during highlights, as well as before and after commercial breaks. Last but not least, ESPN said an “impressive” list of special guests will take part in the broadcast, including a handful of Hall of Fame players. And if you’re not one for nostalgia, not to worry. You can watch the regular broadcast on ESPN.