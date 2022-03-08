ESL Gaming and Qualcomm team up for a $2 million mobile esports league

Esports tournament organizer has teamed up with to run a mobile gaming league. The will have three tiers of competition — Open, Challenge and Masters — and have around $2 million in prize money at stake.
Tournaments will be held in six regions: North America, Europe, the Middle East, China, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. The “multi-genre” competition will come to a head with a live event for Masters-level players. More details about the Snapdragon Pro Series, including which games will be used, will be revealed in the coming months.
ESL a mobile esports ecosystem last year with a smaller prize pool of $650,000 and games including Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift. With Qualcomm on board and more money on the line, there’s a bigger opportunity for skilled mobile gamers to compete in esports and win potentially life-changing prizes. For Qualcomm, the circuit could prove a valuable showcase by letting esports fans see how well games run on mobile devices.
