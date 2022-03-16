Epson’s latest laser projector promises 4K 120Hz output for $3,999

Only a month after revealing the , Epson is bringing much of the same tech to a cheaper model. The also uses multi-array laser diodes as the light source (which Epson says will last for up to 20,000 hours), as well as pixel-shifting technology and a three-chip LCD system.

The company claims its precision shift glass plate can refract light accurately to deliver an “exceptionally sharp and clear picture” with a 3,840 x 2,160, 8.29 million-pixel image at a display size of up to 300 inches. It says the Epson Picture Processor can handle resolution enhancement, frame interpolation, color, contrast and HDR imagery in real time. The projector supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, though there’s no mention of Dolby Vision.

The LS11000 can output 4K images at 120 fps with input lag times below 20 milliseconds, according to Epson. That could make it a solid choice for large-display gaming, though the lag might not quite cut it for high-performance players who need to minimize input latency. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports on the rear, one of which has eARC/ARC and support.

At 2,500 lumens, the LS11000 isn’t quite as bright as the 2,700-lumen LS12000. It has a lower contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1 compared with the LS12000’s 2,500,000:1. For those key tradeoffs, you’ll save $1,000 by opting for the LS11000. latest laser projector costs $3,999 and it will ship later this month.