Epic’s new clips app, Postparty, helps you easily share your Fortnite moments

Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.

To make clips using Postparty, download it from the mobile store of your choice and log in with your Epic Games account. Make sure the Fortnite or Rocket League account you want to make clips with is tied to your account, then jump into a game to start clipping.

I tried Postparty in a round of Fortnite, and as soon as I landed on the island, I started getting in-game notifications about taking clips. The game sent a notification every time I eliminated a player, but you can also take a clip anytime you want; on Xbox, where I was playing, I could capture a clip just by holding the Menu button.

Once you capture a clip, it will show up in the Postparty app after a few minutes. From there, you can edit the clip by trimming it or adding Fortnite-themed stickers for some extra flair, save it to your phone, or share the clip to other apps so you can post it.