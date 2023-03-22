Epic’s hyperrealistic MetaHumans can soon be animated using an iPhone

Epic will soon let you animate your MetaHumans. The company first launched the MetaHuman creator tools in 2021 as a way of streamlining the process of making more realistic human characters. During its State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2023, the company showed off new animation tools that make it possible to create realistic facial animations using only video captured from an iPhone.

Epic showed this off with a live demonstration featuring the actor behind the upcoming game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. It was a short clip, with the actor speaking directly into the camera, but it appeared to be rendered both quickly and accurately. Even more impressive, the company then showed off the same animations captured onstage used to bring another MetaHuman character to life. The animator is launching this summer.

We also got a glimpse at how facial animation will look in the new Hellblade: