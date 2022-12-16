Epic is giving away free games daily for the holidays — again

Epic Games is once again giving away a bunch of free games over the course of the holiday season. Technically, the company will be giving 15 free games on the Epic Games Store, but since the sale kicked off on Thursday, if you missed the first freebie (Bloons TD 6), you won’t be able to claim it.

As I write this on Friday, the current free game is Horizon Chase Turbo, which typically costs $19.99. Epic isn’t revealing what the next game is until it’s available at 11AM ET Saturday. If you want to grab the rest of the free games over the course of the promotion, you might want to set a daily reminder to visit the Store’s homepage at that time.