Epic brings building back to Fortnite’s casual queue

Not two weeks after Epic Games , Building is back in Fortnite. On Saturday, Epic re-added Fortnite’s classic Battle Royale mode to the game’s casual queue. It now lives side-by-side with the recently introduced mode, and you can queue for both either individually or as part of a group made up of two or more players.

Epic announced it would temporarily remove building from Fortnite at the start of Chapter Three, Season Two on March 20th. The studio’s decision to do so was surprising given that the feature was what made the game stand out when Epic eventually decided to release a battle royale mode in 2017 after seeing the success of PUBG. Judging by the response to Saturday’s announcement, most people weren’t happy about the change, even if it was always intended to be temporary.