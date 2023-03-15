Enter the Gungeon heads to actual arcades with House of the Gundead cabinet

You might finally be able to play Devolver Digital’s Enter the Gungeon arcade cabinet at your local arcade sometime soon. House of the Gundead, a light gun arcade game set in the Enter the Gungeon that was first announced in 2019, is set to hit a handful of arcades in “the coming weeks,” Devolver announced on Wednesday.

Based on Devolver’s description, it seems like House of the Gundead will mix Enter the Gungeon’s roguelike action with arcade light gun shooting. “Explore and explode your way through an ever-evolving series of procedurally generated floors protected by the dangerously endearing Cult of the Gundead,” Devolver wrote in a press release. “Discover uniquely fantastic weapons, wild power-ups, and hidden secrets as you gun down the evil hordes.” I’m personally a huge fan of the game’s pixel art style, which might age better than the blocky graphics of some classic light gun games of yore.

This looks wild, and I really want to play it. Image: Devolver Digital

Enter the Gungeon developer Dodge Roll worked with Griffin Aerotech on the cabinet, which has a 43-inch screen, two Sinden Lightguns with haptic feedback, a 2.1 sound system, and some awesome exterior art. You can get a good look at the cabinet in the video at the top of this post or on the machine’s website.

Currently, House of the Gundead is set to come to the following arcades, according to Devolver:

If your local arcade isn’t listed, don’t lose hope, as the cabinet is set to appear in additional locations down the line, Devolver says.