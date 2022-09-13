Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla emails are for his eyes only

It’s good to be Technoking. | Kristen Radtke / The The Hamden Journal; Getty Images

At SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk has “unrestricted” use of his email accounts for personal stuff, and “no one” at Tesla can get ahold of his emails without his express consent except “to the extent legally necessary.” At SpaceX, absolutely nobody can access Musk’s emails without his permission. This is not true for other employees at SpaceX and Tesla, where company policies make it clear the rank and file have no expectation of privacy. It’s good to be Technoking, I guess.

This came up because Twitter, which is suing Musk for abandoning his joke takeover bid for the company, has been trying to compel Musk to hand over his emails. But Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge overseeing the case, ruled that because of Musk’s special…

