Elon Musk tries to blame ‘activists’ for his Twitter moderation council lie

Elon Musk is trying to explain why he let Donald Trump and others back onto Twitter, even after he promised that decision would be left up to a content moderation council made up of people with “widely diverse viewpoints.” And wow, his explanation sure is something; in a tweet on Tuesday night, he claimed the council was part of a deal he made with an unnamed “large coalition of political/social activist groups,” implying it was their fault.

Musk claims he made a deal to keep those groups from trying to destroy Twitter’s ad revenue, and that those groups “broke the deal,” and so he no longer has to uphold all that stuff about the council.

Earlier this month, Musk un-banned Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and The Babylon Bee, before running a poll asking his followers if they wanted to see Donald Trump reinstated on the platform, tweeting “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of god.” The next day, without any mention of the council, he announced that Trump would be let back on based on the poll’s results (though the former president and current presidential hopeful hasn’t yet made a return to tweeting).

Here’s another poll: are you buying Musk’s explanation?