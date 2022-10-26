Elon Musk tours Twitter HQ, meeting ‘cool people’ at the company he may soon own

With about 48 hours to go in the judge-mandated timeline to close his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has arrived at the company’s San Francisco base of operations and is certainly walking around like he owns the place, which gives off the vibe that, soon, he really will.

Musk has also changed the description on his profile to read “Chief Twit,” which sounds fitting for the soon-to-be majority owner of Twitter and resident “Technoking” of Tesla. Why Musk entered Tesla’s HQ carrying a sink is unclear; however, he followed up the introductory tweet with another message that read, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”