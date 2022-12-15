Elon Musk starts banning critical journalists from Twitter

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters on Twitter, such as The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The Intercept’s Micha Lee, Aaron Rupar, Tony Webster, and potentially more. A list of the suspensions is being compiled by NBC’s Ben Collins.

Currently, it’s unclear why the bans are taking place. However, the reporters being banned largely cover technology, and most appear to have recently written stories on Elon Musk.

The New York Times’ Kate Conger has speculated that the suspensions could be related to the @ElonJet situation, where an account that posted when and where Elon Musk’s private jet took off and landed was suspended, along with its creator. Mastodon, a competing social network, also recently had its account suspended after tweeting a link to the ElonJet account on its platform. On Wednesday, Twitter updated its private information and media policy to ban sharing someone’s live physical location, as well as links to places sharing that sort of information.