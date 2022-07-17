Elon Musk says we should see Steam running on Teslas soon

Tesla’s apparently looking to expand its collection of in-car games… by adding Steam. In a reply to a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company’s “making progress with Steam integration” and that we can expect a demo “probably next month.”

Tesla already offers a number of games through the built-in Tesla Arcade, like Cuphead and Sonic the Hedgehog 1, but adding Steam’s digital storefront could give users access to a whole lot more. We still don’t know if the integration will go so far as to allow users to make purchases on Steam while sitting in their cars, or if there will be any games Teslas can’t support.

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

Musk still hasn’t followed through on promises to bring Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher to newer Model S and X vehicles, which come outfitted with an AMD Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD RDNA 2 GPU. But a potential Steam integration could be an indication that Tesla’s inching closer to its goal.

In February, Musk tweeted that the company is “working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles.” This means Musk is likely looking to make high-end titles available through a Steam integration, rather than as individual games.

Tesla came under fire last year after flip-flopping on its policies, first allowing drivers to play games only while in park, and then letting drivers play games when the vehicle is in motion by bypassing a safety confirmation. After facing criticism from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla walked back on this change and once again pulled the plug on gameplay while driving.