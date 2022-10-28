Elon Musk says Twitter will have a ‘content moderation council’

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, says the company is setting up a council to make important moderation decisions at the company. In a tweet on Friday, Musk said the “council” will have “widely diverse viewpoints” and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

The tweet doesn’t contain any details about what kind of viewpoints Musk is seeking to have on the council, how many people will be on it, how they’ll be appointed, or how it’s different from the content moderation and policy teams that already exist at the company.