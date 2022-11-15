Elon Musk says the new Twitter Blue will relaunch on November 29th

Elon Musk says the new Twitter Blue, which lets you pay $7.99 per month for a blue verification check mark next to your name, will relaunch on November 29th. In a tweet, he said he would be “punting” the relaunch to the new date “to make sure that it is rock solid.”
The mayhem resulted in a fake Nintendo account that posted an image of Mario flipping the bird and another account impersonating the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which posted a tweet saying that insulin is now free.
Twitter didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The company no longer has a communications department.