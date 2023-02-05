Elon Musk says bots with ‘good content’ can use Twitter’s API for free

Elon Musk says Twitter will let bots providing “good content” access the Twitter API for free. As noted in a post on Twitter , Musk announced that the platform will enable a “light, write-only” API for eligible bots — a partial reversal of his policy that puts API access behind a paywall.

Although it seems like Musk will allow some level of free access to Twitter’s API, many questions remain. We don’t know what he considers “good” content, and it’s unclear whether the policy will apply to bots created in the future or just the ones that exist now. Until Twitter makes an official announcement regarding the change, the future of bots on the site remains in limbo.