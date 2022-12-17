Elon Musk re-enabled Twitter accounts for several journalists banned over @ElonJet

Elon Musk has started to lift the suspensions of some journalists on Twitter after re-running a poll asking if he should “Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time.” (The journalists did not reveal his real-time location.) Out of the two poll options, “now” won with 58.7 percent of the responses, beating “in 7 days.” There were almost 3.7 million responses to the poll.

Journalists from a variety of outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, NBC, The Intercept, and more, had their accounts suspended on Thursday, most of them after tweeting about @ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracked the SpaceX-owned private jet Elon Musk uses, based on publicly available FAA flight tracking data. The ElonJet account was suspended from Twitter prior to the strike against the other accounts but survives on other platforms (which is potentially the reason you can’t tweet a link to many instances of Mastodon, a decentralized Twitter alternative).

At time of writing, the accounts for CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, Mashable’s Matt Binder, and The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell were once again visible on the platform. Other accounts, like Linette Lopez’s, Micah Lee’s, as well as @ElonJet and @JoinMastodon, remained suspended. Musk has announced that “accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

This week, Twitter updated its policy to ban sharing “live location information,” as well as “links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes.”

At the time the journalists were suspended, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told The The Hamden Journal: “We don’t make exceptions to this policy for journalists or any other accounts.” Musk also made his feelings on the matter clear with the language of his poll, and through various follow–up tweets. He also implied that the flight tracker had some connection to a “crazy stalker” who encountered a car that was carrying one of his children, and that the person “blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.” However, the LAPD says no crime report has been filed about such an incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After the suspensions, Musk ran a 30-minute long poll asking when he should unsuspend the journalists. “Now” won that poll as well, garnering 43 percent of responses, but Musk said he would redo it because it had “too many options.”

On Thursday, Musk also attended a Twitter Space hosted by Buzzfeed News’ Katie Notopoulos, which was also attended by several of the suspended journalists, who had apparently been allowed to join due to a technical glitch. Before leaving the call, Musk said “you dox, you get suspended. End of story, that’s it.” Twitter later turned off the Spaces feature. While it’s since been restored, Notopoulos says she’s unable to start or join a Space, receiving a message saying “you can’t participate or go live because you violated the Twitter Rules” when she tries.

Hours before the poll was completed and the accounts were reinstated, Musk declared today “freedom Friday” in response to former congressional candidate Lavern Spicer’s comment that accounts were being reinstated at an increasingly fast pace. Several prominent right-to-far-right figures were unsuspended on Friday, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and Gateway Pundit editor Jim Hoft, as noted by Shayan Sardarizadeh, a reporter for the BBC. This appears to be part of Musk making good on his promise to give most previously-suspended accounts “general amnesty,” which he also claims is occurring due to the results of a poll.