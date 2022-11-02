Elon Musk might turn on tweet editing for everyone soon

Currently, tweet editing is locked behind the company’s soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription that’s only available for users in a few countries, and Twitter has stressed that the edit feature is technically still in testing. Musk seems to think it’s ready for everyone and is also planning a big overhaul of Twitter Blue that could be rolled out in the coming days.
Central to the new $8-per-month Twitter Blue (down from $20) is verification, allowing you to essentially rent a verified checkmark. Paying users will also get priority replies, the ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads. The new Blue could be live as early as Monday, November 7th, Bloomberg reports.