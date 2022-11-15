Elon Musk is firing Twitter employees even when they criticize him in private

Those who largely just retweeted criticism of Musk are also being shown the door:

But many employees are reportingly being fired just for criticizing Musk in the company’s private Slack.

“My twitter account was protected at the time, so I can only assume this was for not showing 100% loyalty in slack,” wrote Nick Morgan, who had tweeted some criticism on his Twitter account as well. He posted a copy of his firing notice:

Anonymous employees told Bloomberg that at least a dozen employees have been let go after criticizing Musk on various platforms.

Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, obviously isn’t saying anything about the firings, but Musk confirmed them in a backhanded tweet: “I would like to apologize for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere.”