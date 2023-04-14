Elon Musk founds new AI company called X.AI

Elon Musk has created a new company dedicated to artificial intelligence — and it’s called X.AI, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The company, which a Nevada filing indicates was incorporated last month, currently has Musk as its director and Jared Birchall, the director of Musk’s family office, listed as its secretary. The filing, which The The Hamden Journal has also obtained, indicates that Musk incorporated the business on March 9th, 2023.