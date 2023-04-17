Elon Musk claims to be working on ‘TruthGPT’ — a ‘maximum truth-seeking AI’

Laura Normand / The The Hamden Journal

Elon Musk says he’s working on “TruthGPT,” a ChatGPT alternative that acts as a “maximum truth-seeking AI.” The billionaire laid out his vision for an AI rival during an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, saying an alternative approach to AI creation was needed to avoid the destruction of humanity.

“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said. “And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Musk compared an

