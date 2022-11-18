Elon Musk begins reinstating banned Twitter accounts, starting with Jordan Peterson and the Babylon Bee

Elon Musk has begun reinstating Twitter accounts that were previously subject to lifetime bans, taking the first steps toward his promise of lighter moderation on the platform. Announced Friday, the first affected accounts belong to author Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin, and conservative parody outlet The Babylon Bee.

The third account, belonging to the comedian Kathy Griffin, was banned only 11 days earlier as part of Musk’s push against impersonation. Griffin had impersonated Musk as part of a tweet about the midterm elections. At the time, Musk said Griffin would be allowed back onto the platform if she paid the $8 fee for Twitter Blue.

It’s unclear whether more reinstatements are imminent, particularly for the still-suspended former President Donald Trump, who recently launched his campaign to regain the presidency. Musk said the decision concerning Trump’s ban “has not yet been made.”

Musk previously claimed that no major moderation decisions, including reinstatements, would be made until he assembled a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints.” He did not mention the council in today’s announcement.

The reinstatements come at a moment of crisis for the platform, which has seen hundreds of employees resign in the wake of an ultimatum issued by Musk earlier this week. As a result of layoffs and ongoing attrition, the platform’s overall workforce has shrunk from 7,500 before the Musk acquisition to less than 3,000 ahead of Thursday’s deadline.