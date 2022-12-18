Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on whether he should step down as company CEO

After implementing an unprecedented policy change earlier in the day, Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to ask his followers whether he should step down as the company’s chief executive officer. “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” he asked, adding he would “abide by the results of this poll.” As of the writing of this article, the “Yes” option is leading with more than 2 million votes cast. The poll is set to conclude around 6AM ET. In an earlier tweet, Musk claimed there would be a public vote when Twitter considers future policy changes. “My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he said. Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022 Developing…

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.