Elliot Page’s Umbrella Academy character will come out as Viktor

The Umbrella Academy season 3 — due out in June — will pick up with the Hargreeves staring down the Sparrow Academy, alternate versions of themselves and possibly their scariest matchup yet. But on Tuesday Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced one timeline change that is much happier: His character has the new name of Viktor.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Page shared a new still of himself from the upcoming season, with the caption “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.” Netflix confirmed the announcement meant that Viktor would be coming out in season 3 of Umbrella Academy. The change comes after Page came out as a trans man in December 2020. (Page uses he/they pronouns.)

The announcement was met with celebration by the brand accounts for the show and Netflix, as well as Umbrella Academy author Gerard Way, who also uses he/they pronouns.

While it’s becoming more common, it’s still rare for trans actors to not only have an established (let alone prominent) role in a TV show, but to be able to transition as their character alongside themselves.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page wrote in their initial coming-out post. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Umbrella Academy season 3 will once again star Page, along with Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley, as well as Colm Feore (as their Sparrow father Reginald) and Justin H. Min as Ben (although he is also part of the Sparrows).

Joining the cast are the Sparrow Academy students, played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David.

All of Umbrella Academy season 3 will drop on Netflix on June 22.