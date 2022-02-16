All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a way to take your game streaming to the next level, Elgato’s Stream Deck could do the trick. Amazon currently has the Stream Deck MK.2 for $10 off, bringing it down to a record low of $140. While not a huge discount, it’s a good one for a device like this that rarely goes on sale. The last time it was this low was in December.

This latest version of the Stream Deck has 15 programmable keys that let you trigger actions more easily while you’re streaming. You can do things like launch apps, mute your mic, turn on lights, post to social media and more with just a press of a button, making it a handy tool to have if you want to make your setup more professional. We included the Stream Deck Mini in a recent gift guide as a smaller, more affordable option, but the MK.2 gives you more flexibility — plus, you can inject more of your style into the MK.2 by customizing it with a faceplate.

While Twitch streamers and the like are the primary users of the Stream Deck, others can get use out of it, too. Think of the device’s hotkeys almost like keyboard shortcuts, but more powerful — you can program them to launch your most-used apps, open folders, control audio and video feeds and more. If you spend a ton of time on your computer, the Stream Deck could become an indispensable tool that makes your workflow more efficient.

