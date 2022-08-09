Elden Ring’s Wandering Mausoleum looks incredible made out of Lego

Talented Lego builders have brought many masterful ideas to life, one brick at a time. And in a recent feat of Lego prowess, one builder has recreated a Wandering Mausoleum from Elden Ring in breathtaking detail.

Image: HoboSapient/Reddit

The stunning piece was created by Redditor HoboSapient, and shared on the Elden Ring subreddit. Initially reported by PC Gamer, the build weighs roughly 30 pounds, and required some 5,000 to 6,000 pieces to bring to life, HoboSapient explained in the comments. He added that the Mausoleum’s internal shape was created using a lot of Technic (Lego’s advanced modeling series).

This Lego Wandering Mausoleum is resplendent with little details. There are flowering vines and mosses that run up its legs, onto the outer edifice. The craggy texture of the rocky foundation is approximated with a variety of smooth and pitted pieces, in different tones of gray. And obviously, there are the four legs, which surround the bell on the Mausoleum’s underbelly, and which Redditors are calling its “bell sack” or its “ding dong.” Go figure.

HoboSapient has created a handful of other impressive Lego builds, which he has shared on Reddit. There’s a more detailed version of just the top half of a Wandering Mausoleum, including a designed interior. He also recreated Skyrim’s Proudspire Manor using Lego.