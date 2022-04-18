Elden Ring’s most famous player immortalized in fan-made mod

Over the last week, the Elden Ring community has been entranced by Let Me Solo Her, a player whose skill at the tough-as-nails game is matched only by their fashion sense. The legend of LMSH was born when a Reddit user recently shared their experience of battling Malenia, an optional boss you can find toward the end of FromSoftware’s latest game.

The Blade of Miquella is a tough challenge even for the most seasoned Soulsborne veterans. She’s agile with an expansive moveset that becomes more deadly when she enters her second stage. After falling to her katana dozens of times, Reddit user Sazed813 turned to the game’s summoning functionality to call for help.

Like with most of FromSoftware’s recent titles, you can invite other players to assist you with the game’s most challenging boss fights. And when Sazed813 used that feature, Let Me Solo Her answered. For a series known for its , LMSH immediately stood out. They came into Sazed813’s game with nothing but a pot on his head, two katanas and a loincloth. But what they then went on to do was even more impressive. True to their name, Let Me Solo Her took on Malenia on his own and did so flawlessly.

Since becoming famous, Let Me Solo Her has inspired no shortage of fan art, including a piece that Kentaro Miura would surely approve of if he were still alive today. And now there’s even a mod for players who want to bring the swordmaster on their adventures.

As notes, Elden Ring modder Garden of Eyes has created an addon that tweaks the Lone Wolf Ashes, an early-game item you can use to summon a trio of spectral wolves to your side, to instead call forth a computer-controlled version of Let Me Solo Her. You’re not getting the legend himself, but the beauty of the mod is that you can use it almost anywhere where it’s possible to use spirit summons, including fights out in Elden Ring’s open world. The catch is that Garden of Eyes is currently only offering the mod to those who subscribe to their for $5 per month. But if you ask us, that’s a small price to get a taste of Let Me Solo Her.