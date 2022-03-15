Elden Ring’s Death Smalls are the game’s strangest piece of armor

FromSoftware’s games, from Demon’s Souls to Bloodborne to Elden Ring, have a general rule when it comes to armor, weapons, and other equippable items: If someone else in the world is wearing or wielding it, you can equip it too. From big, slab-of-metal swords to comically tall wizard hats, if you see it, you can steal it — and one of the more enjoyable elements of From’s games is cosplaying as a boss you’ve slain or an NPC whose questline you’ve completed.

In Elden Ring, some players have even found a way to wear one NPC’s underwear — even though they can’t actually find it in the game.

In Elden Ring, there’s a vast array of armor sets and pieces that you can find, earn, and equip over the course of the game. That includes the Deathbed Dress, a piece of (very light) armor that players may discover relatively later in the game. The dress can be found in Leyndell, Royal Capital, right next to a set of heavy armor worn by Lionel the Lionhearted.

The Deathbed Dress is unique in that it was apparently once part of a set — one that includes a hidden armor piece called the Deathbed Smalls that it seems was left on the cutting room floor. This leg armor is better described as a pair of fancy undies, and players have discovered it’s worn by Fia, the Deathbed Companion, though they’re not visible through normal means. (Fia’s own outfit, Fia’s Robe, can also be found and worn in Elden Ring.) You can wear the Deathbed Smalls too, but also not through normal means.

Image: FromSoftware via Fighter PL on YouTube

FromSoftware isn’t shy about sending players into its medieval worlds mostly naked. Dark Souls’ Deprived and Elden Ring’s Wretch start players off with little more than ragged underwear. But the fancy lingerie that is the Deathbed Smalls may have been a bridge just too far for From, which spent time modeling and applying attributes to Elden Ring’s posh undies, but did not make them actually wearable in the game through legitimate means.

Of course, given Elden Ring’s availability on PC, players have found workarounds to acquire the Deathbed Smalls. According to Attack of the Fanboy, all you need is to download Cheat Engine, play Elden Ring offline, and give yourself item ID 1930300.

If you don’t want to go to all that trouble, here are some videos of Elden Ring’s Deathbed Smalls in action to satisfy your curiosity. Keep in mind you may find these videos NSFW.